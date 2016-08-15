Donald Trump Holds Fundraiser in Lake Tahoe

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was all over the Silver State on Friday, making his most recent stop in Northern Nevada.

Earlier in the day Trump met with Hispanic business leaders in Las Vegas. His last appearance was in Stateline, where he held a private fundraiser with the Nevada Republican Party.

The fundraiser was sold out and media was not allowed inside. Hundreds of people reportedly attended the event at the Harrah's Casino in Lake Tahoe, with dozens of protesters showing their opposition out on the streets.

Channel 2 News caught up with a few people attending the event to see what they wanted to hear from the Trump.

Ted Arbuckle, from Incline Village attended the fundraiser. He said, "I'd like a little clarity. I would like him to talk about the Constitution and limiting the federal government to stay within the Constitution, which has been completely ignored by both parties."

General admission tickets were sold for $200. Not everyone could pay the price of admission or just happened to miss out because of the sold out event. But ardent supporters did come to get a glimpse of Trump.

"Show him support. It just boils down to taking care of our kids, our schools, the police veterans, he's the one really sending the message," said David Kuehn, who came from Jackson, California.

Other people waiting outside were on the fence with Trump, hoping to hear more of his strategies to change the economy.

"I'm a 56 year old Hispanic woman. And I wasn't smart enough to save for retirement and everything like jobs and stuff are getting scarce. So if I was going to vote today, I probably would vote for Hillary. And I wanted to see if he could change my mind," said Catherine Pino, from Placerville, California.

After the fundraiser wrapped up, attendees told us what they thought about Trump's speech.

Jack Julian, who attended the fundraiser said, "He did very well. He was off the prompter and very good speaker. And everybody there loved him."

Trump's unscripted speech seemed to be a hit with his supporters. And people who attended the fundraiser tell us the Republican presidential nominee spoke about many of his key points in his campaign, like immigration problems, taxes and the education status of the country. Attendees also enjoyed a question and answer period.

Mary Porter, from Gardnerville said, "I was really impressed that he spent a much time as he did with questions. And I wish I could have heard some of the questions better. I think he gave it a lot of time and effort."

While many people were satisfied with Trump addressing the crowd of an estimated 800 people, some wanted to hear more about his plans for the future.

"The thing I didn't hear that I probably would have liked to hear more of is what's going on in the Middle East and how he's going to deal with that," said Julian.

People against Trump were also present before the fundraiser, showing their opposition.

Ricco Basurto, from Stateline said, "My honest opinion, I don't support none of them. Millionaires or billionaires. So no matter what happens, we're not going to see change. But he made a more loud message about how he is towards immigrants."

Trump protesters gathered outside of the Harrah's casino to spread their message.

"We don't like a lot of his laws he's trying to put in. For me, personally it's his immigration and what he has to say about women. I really am not for and I don't think he should be here," said Corynn Bricker, from South Lake Tahoe, California.

Trump's campaign canceled a rally in Las Vegas scheduled for Friday for unknown reasons. There's no word on any other public appearances during his stay.

Meanwhile, Trump is accusing rival Hillary Clinton of "trying to smear" him and his supporters with a speech that will try to link him with hate.



Clinton delivered a speech Thursday highlighting Trump's support within the "alt-right" movement, which is often associated with efforts on the far right to preserve "white identity."



Trump says that Clinton is trying to accuse all of his millions of supporters, including those attending the New Hampshire rally where he is speaking, "of being racists, which we're not."



He says, "It's the oldest play in the Democratic playbook."



He said her speech is aimed at distracting from questions about her family foundation and private emails use.



He calls it "one of the most brazen attempts at distraction in the history of politics."

Clinton says voters should not be "fooled" by Trump's efforts to rebrand his campaign.



She says Trump is the first nominee of a major party to stoke and encourage racial hate. The country, she's arguing, is at a "moment of reckoning" where voters and public figures must stand up and denounce prejudice and paranoia.



Trump's real message, she says, is "make America hate again." She said he's spreading hateful messages online by retweeting white supremacists and anti-Sematic tweets and images to his millions of Twitter followers.



Clinton was delivering a speech Thursday highlighting Trump's support within the "alt-right" movement, which is often associated with efforts on the far right to preserve "white identity."



She says: "No one should have any illusions about what's really going on here."

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)