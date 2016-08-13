Nevada Soccer Wins in Exhibition Play

Nevada Release

Nevada got back into the swing of competing with a win over Pacific, 3-2, Friday evening in an exhibition match.

Sophomore Angel Meriwether led the team in goals, scoring all three. Her second goal came off a penalty kick after being fouled by Pacific in the second half. Less than five minutes later Meriwether scored on a breakaway leading to her third goal and hat trick at 54:54.

Pacific pressured Nevada early in the game taking eight out of its 10 shots in the first half. Senior Kelsey Quintos made four saves in the exhibition. The game was tied 1-1 at the half, but the Pack stepped up in the second half to ensure a victory. Along with Meriwether’s goals, the team totaled eight shots in the second half, two by freshman Daisy Cabrera.

“We are extremely happy about how the team played tonight,” said co-head coach Erin Otagaki after discussion with co-head coach Casey Tate. “It was a great way to start the season. With that being said, we still have work to do and will get after it starting tomorrow.”

Nevada opens the regular season next Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Honolulu, Hawaii against Gonzaga.