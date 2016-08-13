Nevada Soccer Wins in Exhibition Play - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Soccer Wins in Exhibition Play

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

8/12/2016

Nevada got back into the swing of competing with a win over Pacific, 3-2, Friday evening in an exhibition match.

Sophomore Angel Meriwether led the team in goals, scoring all three. Her second goal came off a penalty kick after being fouled by Pacific in the second half. Less than five minutes later Meriwether scored on a breakaway leading to her third goal and hat trick at 54:54.

Pacific pressured Nevada early in the game taking eight out of its 10 shots in the first half. Senior Kelsey Quintos made four saves in the exhibition. The game was tied 1-1 at the half, but the Pack stepped up in the second half to ensure a victory. Along with Meriwether’s goals, the team totaled eight shots in the second half, two by freshman Daisy Cabrera.

“We are extremely happy about how the team played tonight,” said co-head coach Erin Otagaki after discussion with co-head coach Casey Tate. “It was a great way to start the season. With that being said, we still have work to do and will get after it starting tomorrow.”

Nevada opens the regular season next Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Honolulu, Hawaii against Gonzaga.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.