Presidential Candidates Go Unchallenged

Whether it's Donald Trump saying that Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were the founders of ISIS, or Hillary Clinton claiming the FBI said she did a good job managing her e-mails, there is a lot of misinformation in the presidential campaigns this cycle.

"There is a staggering amount of misinformation," said Eric Herzik, Political Science Professor at UNR. "But there's a lot more of it coming from Donald Trump than from Hillary Clinton."

According to Politfact, Donald Trump hits about 60% with false statements. Hillary Clinton hits about 13%. The big point is that the campaigns are successfully controlling their information and keeping the media from asking any questions or taking the candidates to task on any political points.

"By nature politics is dirty. It's full of lies, lies, lies. And the media should be rooting out the truth and telling us where the glaring lies are," said Political Science Professor at TMCC Fred Lokken.

The pundits also pointed out that most media sources these days are indeed biased, and that it's sometimes tough to tell the reporters, trained to balance stories with facts, from the celebrities including Rachel Maddow from MSNBC or Sean Hannity from Fox News. In the political surrogates, it really is hard to find facts.

They say money has taken over for many media conglomerates where ratings and readership are what the reporters are judged upon, so the quote that gets attention is more valuable than any digging into facts. They also say that the media has let too much through and now must be the ones to turn it all back around.