Reno Aces to Begin Home Schedule Tuesday Against Albuquerque

From Reno Aces:

The Reno Aces will begin their 2017 Pacific Coast League home schedule with a four-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday, April 11. For a fourth consecutive season, the Aces play at home on the Fourth of July, welcoming the Tacoma Rainiers for a brief three-game series through July 6.

El Paso (April 15-17) and division-rival Fresno (April 27-May 1) round out April’s 11-game home slate. In May, the Aces play 17 games at Greater Nevada Field, highlighted by a pair of four-game sets against American Conference opponents – the New Orleans Zephyrs and Round Rock Express – and a four-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, the San Francisco Giants’ top affiliate, from May 27-30.

In the following month, the Aces’ in-state rival Las Vegas 51s come to the Biggest Little City for two separate four-game sets, June 1-4 and June 17-20. Tacoma rounds out Reno’s June home schedule with four games from June 22-25.

After the All-Star break, the Aces will host El Paso and Salt Lake for an eight-game homestand, before closing out the month with a four-game set against Memphis from July 29-August 1.

From August 3-6, the Oakland Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds, return to Northern Nevada for four games. Two Pacific Northern Division opponents then come to Reno, the River Cats and Fresno Grizzlies, for the Aces’ last of six eight-game homestands.

The Aces conclude their 2017 regular season at home against Albuquerque over Labor Day Weekend from September 1-4. Included on the Aces’ schedule are home dates on Mother’s Day (May 14), Memorial Day (May 29) and Father’s Day (June 18).

Single-game tickets are still available for the nine remaining regular-season home games. Tickets and ticket packages are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

From Reno Aces