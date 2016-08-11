Carson City Sheriff's Deputies Seek 15-Year-Old Runaway

Carson City Sheriff’s Deputies need your help finding a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home sometime between July 22nd and July 23rd.

Deputies say Sierra Hardiman is described as white, 5’5” tall, 115 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a coffee mug logo and blue jeans.

Deputies say she left a note, and has run away from home many times in the past, and is known to be in Carson City with friends.

Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 775-887-2677.