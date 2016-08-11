Perseid Meteor Shower More Visual Than Usual This Year - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Perseid Meteor Shower More Visual Than Usual This Year

There is a big meteor shower happening Thursday and Friday nights that astronomers say is going to be one of the best shows in the sky this year. The Perseid Meteor Shower is left over particles of a comet and it usually produces 60-80 meteor streaks an hour but this year, star gazers can expect to see double that.

"In August, the earth gets really close to where that comet orbits around the sun and as we go by that area those little particles that are left by the comet come into our atmosphere," said Tony Berendsen, owner of Tahoe Star Tours. 

The earth is expected to pass an ancient comet much closer than in years past making the meteor shower particles closer than usual going around 133,000 miles per hour.

People can catch the Perseids on and off through throughout tonight and tomorrow night but the best time is between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. How many that can be seen really depends on how dark and clear the sky is. Berendsen compares star gazing to fishing. It takes some patience.

"If you go out fishing and expecting to catch a fish in the first minute, you probably won't. You'll probably be disappointed."

This meteor shower is popular every year because star gazers do not need a telescope to watch. All they have to do is lie on their back, look up, be away from a lot of light, and relax.

Northstar California is having a "star tour"  with astronomers and high powered telescopes. Click here for info on how to attend.
 

