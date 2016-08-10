Local Grocery Store Shows Officer Appreciation in Douglas County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Local Grocery Store Shows Officer Appreciation in Douglas County

Posted: Updated:

Deputies at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were surprised to receive around 100 goody bags on Wednesday.

Twelve Smith’s grocery store employees delivered the bags, filled with roasted coffee beans, food items, and water, to the sworn deputies. 

The employees wanted to show their concern for the safety of the men and women of DCSO and tell them that they appreciate the job that they do protecting our community and keeping our families safe. The bags were a surprise to Sheriff Pierini who came out of his meeting to come and thank the employees of Smith’s Grocery Store.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.