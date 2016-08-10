Local Grocery Store Shows Officer Appreciation in Douglas County

Deputies at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were surprised to receive around 100 goody bags on Wednesday.

Twelve Smith’s grocery store employees delivered the bags, filled with roasted coffee beans, food items, and water, to the sworn deputies.

The employees wanted to show their concern for the safety of the men and women of DCSO and tell them that they appreciate the job that they do protecting our community and keeping our families safe. The bags were a surprise to Sheriff Pierini who came out of his meeting to come and thank the employees of Smith’s Grocery Store.