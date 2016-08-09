'Save the Pyramid' Committee to Give Update to Parks & Rec Commission

The City of Reno’s Recreation and Parks Commission is scheduled to hear details on an effort to save the Swope Sports Complex Pyramid Project on Tuesday night.

The ‘Save the Pyramid' Committee has so far raised over $850,000 to save the complex on Keele Drive, but the volunteer group says it needs another $150,000 to break ground.

The presentation was scheduled for 6:00 pm at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center at 925 Riverside Drive.

During their presentation the group talked about what they hope to do with the money, such as repairing the cement on the pyramid as well as the walkway itself, by replacing the asphalt with bricks that people can buy and have their names engraved.

"We are going to replace all the concrete, repair the seating and upgrade the bathrooms to make them ADA compliant," explained Cindy Watland, the head committee member of Save the Pyramid.

Back in 1969, the community came together to build the ballpark. Now the community is coming together once again to re-build this piece of Reno history for generations to come.

"The memories I've made watching my kids play, I'll just never forget it," said Watland.

Caleb Oster, a football player added, "It's special to a lot of people and it's special to Reno."

The Swope Middle School Ballpark has meant a lot to the community over the past 47 years.

"I've learned a lot of life lessons from playing here and I've had a lot of great memories. My brothers and I would come hit balls," said Caleb Watland, a baseball player.

But damage to the pyramid is posing a real danger to public.

"The pyramid is just falling down," said Watland.

The City says just sitting and watching a game can be a safety hazard. Steel reinforcement is exposed, paint is stripping, and the pavement is cracked.

Cindy Watland wants to try to save the beloved Reno landmark with a project called Save the Pyramid.

"When I found out the city's only alternative is to tear it down if we don't raise the money to repair it, I decided to try to raise money to fix it," said Watland.

The City of Reno wants to see the project succeed, but if it fails, Andy Bass, the director of Parks and Recreation said, "The city would go in there and have to renovations and demolitions. Then we would more than likely build it like our other parks. Which would include metal bleachers and removing the structure."

The community doesn't want to see that happen. The ultimate goal is get $1.5 million, but with as much as $700,000, the committee says they could make safety improvements.

Save the Pyramid says with the money collected, all of the concrete will be replaced and sealed to get another 50 years of use. Plus, the inside will be completely redone, with a conference room for teams to meet and new bathrooms that are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

"There's a lot of kids that come with walkers and wheelchairs, and the ground is just unsettled and unsafe. As far as walking up the pyramid, it's just starting to deteriorate and we would like to add handrails to bring a safety factor in," said Watland.

Several local businesses have donated to the project.

And Governor Brian Sandoval is supporting the initiative. In a letter to the committee, Sandoval wrote, "Since the Pyramid was constructed at Swope, it has been a landmark and a gathering place for our area. It is a fixture in the story of many Nevada families, including mine, and has helped to build relationships and a sense of community in our area."

If you would like to donate visit: http://savethepyramidreno.wixsite.com/save-the-pyramid/donate