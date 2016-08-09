Senator Heller on Supporting Trump

Many top republicans are refusing to support the GOP nominee for president, but Nevada Senator Dean Heller is not on that list, yet. Speaking with the media today after addressing a group of business leaders, he says he has two options as a republican: vote for Donald Trump or None of the Above.

"I'd like to get to a position that I can support him," says Heller "Here's the problem, I want to wake up every morning, look myself in the mirror and feel very good about myself and what I'm doing for the state of Nevada. And I'll continue to do so and right now, jumping on the Trump bandwagon, isn't there for me yet."

He says he is not happy with some of the comments Trump has made about "women, minority groups, the disabled, veterans, and we can go down the list."

Heller says he is waiting to watch the presidential debates and will decide whether or not to support Trump then.

"I'm looking for leadership, that's what we need," says Heller "That's what this country's yearning for. This is why there have been so many people that have been so upset. I think that's why Trump did well, because they were looking for something different. They're tired of what they're seeing in Washington D.C. I think that's why Bernie Sanders did so well. They're looking for change, they're tired of the status quo."

The first presidential debate is Monday, September 26th. The second presidential debate will be Sunday, October 9th and the final debate is Wednesday, October 19th. Heller says it is not on his schedule yet, but will likely be at the final debate, which is being held at UNLV.

