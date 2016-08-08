Ask the Doctor: Flossing & Botox for TMJ Pain - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Flossing & Botox for TMJ Pain

Posted: Updated:

While federal health officials have recommended flossing since the late 1970’s, it was removed from the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans. An investigation by the Associated Press found evidence suggesting flossing is “weak, very unreliable.” However, the American Dental Association reiterates that it removes plaque and is proven to help remove debris from between teeth.

To learn more about the benefits of flossing, Dr. Chelsea Dean will be answering our Ask the Doctor phone lines tonight. She is a dentist at Sierra Smiles Reno and is also using Botox to alleviate pain for patients with TMJ. To speak with her, call 858-2222 between 5 – 6 p.m.

You can also contact the team at Sierra Smiles at (775) 525-3444 during regular business hours or log onto http://sierrasmilesreno.com/.

