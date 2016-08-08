Truckee Woman Arrested After Rollover Crash on Mt. Rose Highway

Nevada Highway Patrol says a Truckee woman has been arrested in connection with a rollover crash that injured three adults and two children on Mt. Rose Highway late Sunday night.

NHP troopers say 20-year-old Dalia Rios was driving the wrong way on the highway west of Timberline around 10:15 p.m. when she drove off the road, overcorrected, and then rolled the Honda CRV.

All five occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

NHP says a six-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, a two-year-old was in a child safety restraint seat, but was not properly secured.

NHP says Rios faces charges of DUI, child endangerment, driving on the wrong side of the road, and a child restraint violation.