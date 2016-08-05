Politics Inside Out: A Democrat Voting For Donald Trump

Diane Carlson is an Army Veteran and she's been a lifelong Democrat.

"I inherited it from my parents like a religion and I've voted for democrats all down the line every time," Carlson said.

She even voted for Barack Obama....twice.

"No one has disappointed me more than President Obama. I mean he was all about promising change. What change have we seen?"

So this cycle she's decided to make a change.

"I'm fed up with all the career politicians," she said. "I don't want another Clinton in office, just like I don't want another Bush. I want someone who can change things. And Donald Trump can do that. I mean he is his own worst enemy and he says some crazy things but I think he understands business, he knows you have to compromise to make a deal and I think he's a true outsider. So I'm voting for him."

She says Hillary Clinton's e-mail flap was the last straw for her.

"If I did something like that I would be ostracized and wouldn't be allowed to get another government job. That shows me there is a tremendous double standard and I am tired of being the double standard who does all the work. So I'm voting for the candidate I think can bring change. And that's Donald Trump. What have the career politicians done for us? Nothing!"

