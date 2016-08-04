Washoe County Seeks Volunteer Poll Workers

The Washoe County Elections Department is recruiting poll workers for the upcoming election.

They are looking for individuals dedicated to protecting the electoral process and are willing to work at various polling locations.

You do not need previous experience, but you must be registered to vote.

You will receive $110 in compensation.

If you would like to help out, fill out the online application at www.washoecounty.us/voters/volunteers and a recruiter will contact you.