Could Discontent With Major Party Candidates Benefit Third Parties on the Ballot?

There is so much discontent with the major party candidates in the presidential election that many say we should see a spike in interest in third party candidates this cycle.

"We don't look to third party candidates for a win, but they can certainly make a difference in the outcome of an election by siphoning off votes to the other candidates in the race," said Fred Lokken, political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College. "This election we could see a 6% or so vote for a third party candidate and that could make quite a statement, because that is a lot!"

"But a third party candidate really has no chance at all. And casting a vote for a third party can often actually mean you elect someone who is the opposite of what their political leanings are," said Chris Wicker, Vice Chair of the State Democratic Party.

"For instance Republicans who can't bring themselves to vote for Donald Trump may not be able to bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton either, so they could vote third party. But in effect that actually works like a vote for Clinton and could put her in office instead," said Lokken.

"It's just throwing away a vote," said Roger Edwards, Chairman of the Washoe GOP. "It's a waste of effort and waste of a vote."

The fear nationwide is that both parties could just stay home and not vote. And here in Nevada we could see a lot of votes for "None of the Above."