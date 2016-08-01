Ask the Doctor: Pediatric Oral Care 101

Many parents are scrambling to get all their kids' doctors appointments in - before school starts next week. So we're bringing a pediatric dentist to you - in tonight's Ask the Doctor.

Dr. Cariann Champagne is with Champagne Family Dentistry - which just opened a pediatric office in northwest Reno. If you have a question, call 858-2222 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.



1) A big concern is fluoride. Is Nevada's water fluoridated... And if not, how much fluoride should kids be getting?

Fluoride is not added to our drinking water, like it is in many other parts of the country. Doctors will prescribe fluoride drops or tablets for children. Some dentists believe the amount of fluoride in certain toothpaste brands is enough protection for the teeth, too.

2) Around what age is it okay to let kids brush their own teeth?

A general rule of thumb is don't let a child brush or floss their own teeth until they're old enough to tie their shoes; usually around six years old.

3) Where is the new Champagne Pediatric Dentistry located and why did you decide to expand your services?

Champagne Pediatric Dentistry shares an office with Welmerink Orthodontics on the corner of Mae Anne Avenue and Ambassador Drive in Northwest Reno. The population of Reno is projected to reach 638,302 by 2019, according to a study by the Economic Planning Indicators Committee, so the demand is there to grow with our population. We will offer exams and radiographs, preventative oral healthcare, restorative treatment and sedation services.