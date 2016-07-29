Nevada Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2016

Nevada Release

7/28/2016

Five remarkable athletes, one instrumental coach and the first NCAA Sweet Sixteen men’s basketball team in school history will make up the 2016 Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame class, the department announced today.

The 2016 class consists of:

-The 2003-04 NCAA Sweet Sixteen men’s basketball team

-Rich Barcelo – Men’s Golf (1996-99)

-Mike Crawford – Football (1993-96)

-Salaia Salave’a – Volleyball & Women’s Basketball (2002-06)

-Harvey Dahl – Football (2001-04)

-Mark Fox – Men’s Basketball coach (2000-09)

-Jim Puzey – Baseball (1982-85)

“What an outstanding group of individuals to induct into our Hall of Fame this year,” athletics director Doug Knuth said. “Classes like this are what allow us to carry on the tradition of Wolf Pack athletics. We are very excited to welcome them back to campus this fall to honor all of their accomplishments.”

The Hall of Fame dinner is set for Friday, Sept. 16 at the Reno Ballroom. Cocktails will start at 6 p.m. with the induction ceremony to follow. The dinner is open to the public and tickets are $60 per person. For more information, call (775) 682-6901.

Since its inception in 1973, the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame has inducted 188 individuals and five teams.

2003-04 Men’s Basketball Team

Earned Nevada’s first trip to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen… defeated #25 Michigan State 72-66 and #2 Gonzaga 91-72 before falling to eventual national runner-up and #14 Georgia Tech 72-67 in the round of 16… turned in a 25-9 overall record and went 15-0 at home… tied for first in the regular season to win Nevada’s first WAC championship with a 13-5 mark… won the 2004 WAC Tournament championship to earn the league’s automatic NCAA bid… first 20-win season for the program since 1997 and first NCAA appearance since 1985… started Nevada’s string of five consecutive WAC titles and four straight NCAA Tournament appearances… staff was head coach Trent Johnson, associate head coach Mark Fox, assistant coaches David Carter and Josh Newman, student assistant coach Matt Ochs… student-athletes were Chad Bell (redshirt), Nick Fazekas, Garry Hill-Thomas, Marcelus Kemp, Curry Lynch, Todd Okeson, Sean Paul, Kevinn Pinkney, Kyle Shiloh, Kirk Snyder, Seth Taylor and Jermaine Washington… Snyder was the WAC Player of the Year, WAC Joe Kearney Award Winner (top student-athlete any sport) and a first-team All-WAC selection… Garry Hill-Thomas was named to the WAC All-Defensive team and Snyder and Todd Okeson were named to the WAC All-Tournament team.

Rich Barcelo – Men’s Golf (1996-99)

Earned All-America honors in 1998…was named the Big West Conference Player of the Year in 1998…two-time first-team All-Big West selection (1996 and 1998)…won the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate in 1994-95…turned pro in 1998 and played in 84 events on the PGA Tournament and 188 on the Web.com Tour…won the 2009 Cox Classic in the Nationwide Tour…played in the 2005 British Open at St. Andrews and the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach…retired from professional golf in 2012…is now the head pro at Bluejack National in Montgomery, Texas, the first Tiger Woods-designed golf course in the United State.

Mike Crawford – Football (1993-96)

Was named Nevada’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1996…two-year starter at linebacker…earned first-team All-Big West honors at linebacker in 1996 and second-team honors in 1995…was named the MVP of the 1996 Las Vegas Bowl after turning in 14 tackles and making the game-saving interception for Nevada’s first bowl victory in 50 years…began his career as a walk-on and earned a scholarship in 2005…finished second on the team in total tackles in 1995 and 1996 behind Hall of Famer DeShone Myles… turned in 110 tackles in 1995 and 111 in 1996, which at the time ranked in the Nevada single-season top 15…finished his career with 253 tackles (158 unassisted) which ranked in the Nevada career top 10 at the time…was drafted in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Salaia Salave’a – Volleyball & Women’s Basketball (2002-06)

One of the top players in the history of Nevada volleyball, she earned AVCA honorable mention All-America honors following her senior season in 2005 which is the highest honor ever awarded a Nevada volleyball player…First-team AVCA West Region selection her senior year after garnering honorable mention West Region honors as a junior in 2004…Four-year starter who played in 124 of a possible 125 matches during her career…Three-time first-team All-WAC, four-time All-WAC Tournament team and three-time All-WAC Preseason team selection…Named 2002 WAC Freshman of the Year and was named to the ALL-WAC second-team that same season…Nine times was named to a regular season records for solo blocks (540) while her 426 block assists is second…Established single season records for solo blocks (36, 2003), block assists (134,2004) and total blocks (159,2004)…Career point total of 2,097 ranks first in Pack history and 1,665 career kills is second…in total her name appears in the Nevada volleyball record book 30 times...Twice during her career she was named WAC Player of the Week…Posted both of her career triple-doubles during her senior season…Four-time volleyball letterwinner….she also competed for one season (2005-06) as a member of the women’s basketball team…Native of Leone, American Samoa.

Harvey Dahl – Football (2001-04)

Earned first-team All-Big West honors and served as a team captain in 2003 and 2004…was named to the Lombardi Trophy and the Outland Trophy watch lists…won the team’s Basalite Big Blocker Award in each of his last three seasons…as an offensive tackle, helped protect Nevada Hall of Fame inductee Chance Kretschmer, one of the top rushers in school history…helped Kretschmer to five, 100-yard rushing games and protected the passers well enough to allow just 17 sacks in 2003…started the last four games of the year as a freshman and was a big part of the improved offensive line that produced the nation's leading rusher in Kretschmer…was named the team’s Most Improved Offensive Player in 2001...participated in the East-West Shrine Game and the NFL combine…went undrafted by the NFL but signed with San Francisco…worked his way from the practice squad to the team roster and played in four games in 2006…played with the Atlanta Falcons from 2007-10, starting all 16 games in 2008 and 2010…also started for three seasons with the St. Louis Rams (2011-13) before retiring in 2014.

Mark Fox – Men’s Basketball Coach (2000-09)

Turned in a 123-43 record in five seasons as Nevada’s head coach (.741) from 2004-09…was named the Don Haskins Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in three of his five seasons at the helm (2005, 2006 and 2007)…was the first coach in WAC history to be named coach of the year three consecutive years…led the Wolf Pack to five postseason appearances, including three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2005-07…helped the Wolf Pack to four consecutive WAC titles as head coach and five straight as a member of Nevada’s coaching staff…was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 13 Coach of the Year in 2007…led the Wolf Pack to the best season in school history in 2006-07 with a school-record 29-5 overall record…that team climbed to the top 10 in the national polls for the first time in school history, reaching ninth in the coaches poll and 10th in the Associated Press rankings…won two NCAA Tournament games in his three appearances, advancing to the second rounds in both 2005 and 2007…joined the Nevada staff in 2000 as Trent Johnson’s associate head coach…helped the Wolf Pack to its first NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance and a share of the WAC title in 2004…left Nevada to become the head coach at the University of Georgia in the spring of 2009.

Jim Puzey – Baseball (1982-85)

Three-time first-team all-conference selection at catcher (Northern California Baseball Association in 1983 and 1984 and West Coast Conference in 1985)…led the NCBA in batting average as a freshman at .413, while playing as designated hitter and platooning at catcher with Jim Stassi…started at catched his sophomore year and his .317 with 16 doubles…was selected to the U.S. National Team following his sophomore year…won the bronze medal with the U.S. team in the Pan-American Games in Venezuala…hit .778 to lead the U.S. team…served as team captain his junior and senior year…hit .364 overall as a junior…was invited to try out for the 1984 U.S. Olympic Team and was among the last players cut…hit .374 as a senior…was the Nevada career record holder for runs (142), hits (190) and doubles (39), second in RBI (101) and fourth in batting average (.355) when he left the program (since broken)…was taken in the 17th round of the 1985 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals…spent five seasons in the Cardinals’ minor league system after his Nevada career.