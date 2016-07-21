Health Watch: 3D Eye Surgery

This week we walked into an Operating Room at Northern Nevada Medical Center and it felt as if we stepped into a movie theater. Everyone in the OR – including the surgeon – was wearing 3D glasses. "I think this is a breakthrough in terms of how we do surgeries,” says Dr. Arshad Khanani, a Managing Partner at Sierra Eye Associates. When we met him, Dr. Khanani was about to test a new technique to see inside his patient's eye. "Traditional surgery is using a microscope. In this surgery, you're actually looking at a large 3D TV and wearing 3D glasses to get better resolution."

In this particular case, the 3D glasses will help Dr. Khanani perform a delicate surgery called a Vitrectomy. "She has what's called Vitreomacular Traction, or the gel in the eye is pulling on the macular - causing her vision to be distorted." Dr. Khanani invited us in to watch the surgery – which was displayed on a high-definition big screen monitor; it proved to be a clear picture of what the future of surgery could entail. The inside of the eye is magnified and show great depth. "This is like you see in sci-fi movies."

Dr. Khanani still performs the same surgical technique to remove vitreous gel from the middle of the eye - which is causing the vision issues. However, now he is able to see more of it than ever before. "So you have a 3D image of the patient eye and you can perform very fine maneuvers and see a lot of detail you weren't able to see before." Dr. Khanani believes it will lead to even better results for the patient. Plus, the heads-up surgery can alleviate neck and back strain for the doctor, as well.

While Alcon's 3D TrueVision Systems technology is not widely available in Northern Nevada yet, Dr. Khanani sees it as the wave of the future in our operating rooms. "I think it holds huge potential in terms of future care of our patients."

