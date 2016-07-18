Cave Rock Tunnel Traffic Delays Expected for Upcoming Golf Tournament

The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists of potential travel delays during an upcoming event.

The American Century Championship Golf Tournament begins Tuesday at Edgewood Golf Course.

The Cave Rock project has reduced traffic on US 50 to one lane in each direction through the eastbound tunnel, with 25-mile-per-hour speed limits.

NDOT says that travel times through the construction zone can increase during heavily-traveled event periods. Construction will continue through fall of 2016.