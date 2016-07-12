Reno American Little League Sweeps Three Divisions at All Star Tournament



From Reno American Little League

Reno, NV - This past Sunday, July 10th, Reno American Little League swept the 9/10, 10/11 and 11/12 age divisions at the Nevada District 1 Little League Tournament in Carson City, Nevada. Reno American Little League is one of twelve teams that make up Nevada District 1 Little League which encompasses Northern Nevada and California.

In the 9/10 age division, managed by Andy McDowell, Reno American beat Truckee 16 to 6. Reno’s Teagan Reilley, Holden Rowan and Jack McDowell all went 4-4 from the plate to lead their team to the win. Jack McDowell showed his talent on the other side of the plate as well by pitching four innings for the win.

In the 10/11 age division, managed by Scott Davis, Reno American beat Carson Valley 10 to 2. Reno’s Jack Sheltra set the momentum at the plate racking up four RBIs on four hits, hitting singles in the first, fourth and sixth innings and a home run in the second. Wyatt Culbertson pitched five innings, leading the team to the win.

In the 11/12 age division managed by Brandon Diamond, Reno American beat Reno National 18 to 8. Reno’s Ethan Enriquez and Robbie Snelling shared the pitching duties on the way to the win while Bryson Horton racked up seven RBIs on three hits, hitting singles in the first inning and home runs in the second and third.

Next, all three teams will travel to Elko, Nevada for the Nevada State Little League Championships beginning Thursday July 21st. The 11/12 team is competing for a spot at the Western Regionals and a chance to play in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Reno American Little League is celebrating their 65th anniversary in 2016. Reno American is the oldest chartered little league in the state of Nevada, having been the first league established in 1951.