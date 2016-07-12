3 More Measures Get Enough Signatures to Appear on Nevada Ballot

Nevada officials say three more proposed measures have gathered enough valid signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

The Nevada Secretary of State's Office announced the development Tuesday after certifying the petitions. The measures scheduled to appear on the ballot aim to reverse a rooftop solar rate hike, undo NV Energy's monopoly and exempt more medical equipment from the sales tax.

The rooftop solar referendum still faces a legal challenge in the Nevada Supreme Court.

Supporters of each petition needed to gather more than 55,000 valid voter signatures statewide by a late-June deadline to qualify.

The three measures join two other questions that qualified for the Nevada ballot months ago. They include measures to legalize recreational marijuana and expand criminal background checks to more gun sales and transfers.

The text of the initiatives and referendum can be found in the “Election Center” of the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, www.nvsos.gov.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office will now be appointing people to serve on ballot question committees and develop the arguments for and against all three ballot questions. These arguments, as well as other relevant information, will be printed in the sample ballots delivered to all registered voters before the general election on November 8, 2016.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)