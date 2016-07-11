Ask the Doctor: Botox for Migraines - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Botox for Migraines

The discovery of BOTOX to treat migraines was an accident. Medical professionals say some people getting injections for wrinkles noticed improvement in the number of headaches they had after BOTOX.  

To learn more about how it works, call our Ask the Doctor guest tonight. Lisa Jonkey is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse at Saint Mary's Center for Neurovascular Care. To speak with her call (775) 858-2222 between 5-6 p.m. 

Migraines can be a debilitating condition that can cause people to experience nausea, light sensitivity, extreme pain and dizziness. Those who experience 15 more migraines per month are identified as chronic migraine sufferers. While the causes are still relatively unknown, there have been significant breakthroughs in treatments for chronic migraine, with BOTOX being one of the most recent. BOTOX injections can reduce the frequency of headaches for those suffering from chronic migraines. Each treatment typically consists of a series of small injections throughout the head, neck and shoulders and is usually performed every two to three months. 

For more information, contact Saint Mary’s Center for Neurovascular Care: http://www.saintmarysmedicalgroup.com/Medical-Services/Neurology.aspx

