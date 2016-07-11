Growing the Medical Marijuana Industry in Northern Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Growing the Medical Marijuana Industry in Northern Nevada

Posted: Updated:

Not only is the medical marijuana industry in Northern Nevada growing, so is the list of products available that contain cannabis.

"We extract the oils and the compounds from it and then we can make edibles and other products with it," says John Sutton with the Silver State Trading Company in Sparks.  

There are teas and coffees and powders to mix into other foods. You can get hot chocolate in different flavors and strengths, vape pens and oils.

"Each product is for a different patient or condition but they are all popular," Sutton says. 

One of of the biggest breakthroughs has been what's called a Trokie.

"It's a delivery system," Sutton says. "It's kind of like a lozenge that you put between your lip and your gum and it absorbs directly into your bloodstream. It bypasses your G-I tract. In 5-15 minutes it cuts pain like nothing else can. It's not for everyone but it is such a miracle for those that need it. It was developed for children and for pain after chemotherapy."

The local company is marketing nationwide, and they have gotten it into three states so far and hope to have it in eight by the end of the year.

