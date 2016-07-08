Marshall Realty July 13, 2016 Two Tips For Getting The Most Money When Selling Your House

Title: 2 Tips For Getting The Most Money When Selling Your House

You want to get the best price when selling your Reno home. But how do you get the maximum value for your house? Here are two keys to ensuring you get the highest price possible for Reno homes.

1. Price it a LITTLE LOW

This may seem counter intuitive since many homeowners think that pricing their home a little OVER market value will leave them room for negotiation. In actuality, pricing too high can dramatically lessen the demand for your house. Instead of the seller trying to ‘win’ negotiations with one buyer, they should price it so that demand for the home is maximized. This way, the seller will not be fighting with one buyer over the price, but instead will have multiple buyers fighting with each other over the house.

Realtor.com, gives this advice:

“Aim to price your property at or just slightly below the going rate. Today’s buyers are highly informed, so if they sense they’re getting a deal, they’re likely to bid up a property that’s slightly under-priced, especially in areas with low inventory.”

2. Use an Experienced Real Estate Agent

This too may seem counter intuitive. The seller may think they would net more money if they didn’t have to pay a real estate commission. With this being said, studies have shown that homes typically sell for more money when handled by a real estate professional.

Research posted by the Economists’ Outlook Blog revealed that:

“The median selling price for all FSBO homes was $210,000 last year. When the buyer knew the seller in FSBO sales, the number sinks to the median selling price of $151,900. However, homes that were sold with the assistance of an agent had a median selling price of $249,000 – nearly $40,000 more for the typical home sale.”

Bottom Line

In the Reno real estate market you should price your house at or slightly below the current market value and hire a professional. That will guarantee you maximize the price you get for your house. If you’re looking for guaranteed results when selling your home contact Marshall Realty today at (775) 787-7400.

Content Courtesy: Keeping Current Matters and Marshall Realty