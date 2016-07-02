Chalmers Leads Barracuda Championship After Two - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chalmers Leads Barracuda Championship After Two

Posted: Updated:

Barracuda Release

7/1/2016

Round two of the 18th annual Barracuda Championship set the field for the final two days of the tournament, with 81 of 132 players making the +7 cut in the Modified Stableford scoring format. Australian native Greg Chalmers currently leads the tournament after his +10 performance today placed him at +24 overall. At second there is a two way tie between Scottish golfer Martin Laird and American Gary Woodland with +22, followed by Colt Knost at +21.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.