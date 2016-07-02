Chalmers Leads Barracuda Championship After Two

Barracuda Release

Round two of the 18th annual Barracuda Championship set the field for the final two days of the tournament, with 81 of 132 players making the +7 cut in the Modified Stableford scoring format. Australian native Greg Chalmers currently leads the tournament after his +10 performance today placed him at +24 overall. At second there is a two way tie between Scottish golfer Martin Laird and American Gary Woodland with +22, followed by Colt Knost at +21.