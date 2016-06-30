'Breast Cancer 2 Bikini' Special Airs Thursday Night on KTVN

Six months ago, our Kristen Remington came across a group of nearly 20 women -- all cancer survivors -- who were considering an impressive goal to take back control of their bodies and erase the emotional scars of cancer.

Nearly 20 women signed up to be part of the Breast Cancer 2 Bikini project. They trained together four days a week at Evoke Fitness - to eventually compete in the NPC Nevada State Bodybuilding, Figure and Bikini Championships.



Their diets changed, too. And the physical transformations are amazing.



Take Heather Reimer for example. Before she began, she had her blood work analyzed by specialty health and learned she was nearing insulin resistance. But as a result of this six-month project - all her numbers improved.

"You're already reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease through diet and exercise. That's huge. Yeah!"

For six months, my photographers and I captured everything from their workouts, their doctors’ appointments to even their scar photo shoot.... all of course, leading up to their fitness competition!

The ladies held a viewing party to celebrate their journey.



And while the scars from surgeries and mastectomies remain for these women, the emotional scars of cancer slowly faded away - as a result of this project. And that's what we're most proud to be showing you tonight.

Some of the images we air tonight may be shocking, but it's the true story of cancer. And we're grateful these women allowed us to share it with you.