AP: West Denied Release Again in Alleged Prescription Drug Ring Case

The Associated Press reports that a judge has rejected an offer from the son of a prominent Reno family to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in private security costs in order to release him from jail on house arrest pending his trial next year on prescription drug-trafficking charges.

Richard "Richie" West II formerly managed a Reno Ford dealership where prosecutors say he and others sold illicit painkillers.

His lawyers argued Wednesday that posting an armed guard at the home would alleviate any concerns about his flight risk or public safety, while also addressing their own complaints about inadequate medical care at the county jail.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Keller said it was an improper attempt to "buy his release."

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du ordered the 38-year-old West returned to jail without bail pending a trial now tentatively set for April.

