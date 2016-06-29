Marshall Realty 6-29-16 Hurry Up and List Your House TODAY!

Hurry Up and List Your House TODAY!

Okay, that headline might be a little aggressive. However, as the data on the 2016 housing market rolls in, we can definitely say one thing: If you are thinking ‘I might want to sell my house’(http://marshallsellmyhome.com/), IT IS TIME TO LIST YOUR HOUSE!

The May numbers are not in yet, but the April numbers were sensational. Jonathon Smoke, Chief Economist at realtor.com, explained:

“We had a triple crown of April home sales reports, so 2016 is in the pole position to earn best year of home sales in a decade.”

And Freddie Mac also expressed a tremendous optimism regarding home sales for the rest of the summer:

“Home sales typically rise in the spring and summer months, and we anticipate acceleration in home sales that will surpass 2007’s pace by late summer.”

The only challenge to the market is a severe lack of inventory. A balanced market would have a full six-month supply of homes for sale. Currently, there is less than a five-month supply of inventory. This represents a decrease in supply of 3.6% from the same time last year.

The Bottom Line

With demand in the Reno real estate market increasing and supply of Reno homes for sale dropping, this may be the perfect time to get the best price for your home.

Content Courtesy: Keeping Current Matters(http://www.keepingcurrentmatters.com/) and Marshall Realty(http://www.marshallrealty.net/)