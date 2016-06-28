Affidavit: Dr. Rand Under Investigation for Approximately 60 Drug-Related Deaths

A new court affidavit claims that Dr. Robert Rand is currently under investigation for approximately 60 other deaths. He’s currently in jail awaiting trial in an alleged area prescription drug ring.

The prosecution says they are investigating if any of these deaths resulted from the use of a drug prescribed illicitly by Dr. Rand. Further stating that several of the deaths of those prescribed by Dr. Rand appear suspicious at this time.

The affidavit continues to state that it's believed Dr. Rand meets with patients after hours to provide prescription narcotics illicitly to patients for a fee.

Dr. Rand was indicted by a federal grand jury last month on drug conspiracy and other charges.

Dr. Rand, Richie West, Omar Ahmad, Braden Riley, Ryan Smith, Alan Martinez, Kathleen Griffin, Clint Bloodworth and Joshua Green have already pleaded not guilty to charges against them. Their trials are all scheduled to start July 19th.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge. Rand faces three total counts, that could carry a minimum mandatory 20 years in prison on the distribution count resulting in death. West faces a total of 12 counts, that could carry up to 20 years in prison on each of the other drug counts, a consecutive mandatory minimum five years in prison as to the first firearm count, and a consecutive mandatory minimum 25 years in prison as to the second firearm count.

The indictment states that beginning on about Nov. 13, 2012, and continuing to about April 28, 2016, Rand allegedly issued prescriptions for substantial amounts of oxycodone to his co-defendants, who filled the prescriptions at local pharmacies and illicitly distributed them. Then the indictment states that on September 30, 2015, Rand allegedly issued an unlawful prescription for oxycodone, resulting in the death of 33-year-old Michael Yenick.

Everyone but Rand was arrested on April 28th after the DEA and FBI raided the Jones-West Ford dealership and Richie West’s south Reno home in connection with the alleged drug ring. Rand was arrested one day later in San Francisco.