Field Announced for Barracuda Championship

Past champions, a former University of Nevada golfer, and one beer-swilling major champion highlight the field at next weekend's Barracuda Championship.



The final 128-player field was released on Friday. It features the defending champion J.J. Henry, who won last year's event in a playoff over Kyle Riefers. Both golfers finished at +47 in the Modified Stableford event. Henry also won this event in 2012, and Riefers is also in the field this week.

Other past champions include: Geoff Ogilvy (2014), Gary Woodland (2013), John Rollings (2009), Steve Flesch (2007), and Will MacKenzie (2006). Woodland is also the highest-ranked golfer in the latest World Golf rankings at 68.

Former University of Nevada golfer Scott Smith is also in the field. Smith, a Fallon native, won the Reno Open at Washoe Golf Course on May 18 to earn his spot.

Former PGA Champion John Daly has also committed to play the event.

Here is a full list of players expected to play the four-day event:

Thomas Aiken

Tyler Aldridge

Abraham Ancer

Stuart Appleby

Arjun Atwal

Eric Axley

Aaron Baddeley

Blayne Barber

Ricky Barnes

Cameron Beckman

Zac Blair

Jonas Blixt

Michael Bradley

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Miguel Angel Carballo

Alex Cejka

Greg Chalmers

Chad Collins

Erik Compton

Ben Crane

John Daly

Brendon de Jonge

Chip Deason

Graham DeLaet

Ken Duke

Derek Ernst

Tony Finau

Steve Flesch

Tye Gabriel

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Rhein Gibson

Tom Gillis

Andres Gonzales

Jason Gore

Luke Guthrie

Chesson Hadley

J.J. Henry

Tim Herron

Justin Hicks

Morgan Hoffmann

Tom Hoge

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Billy Hurley III

Trevor Immelman

Hiroshi Iwata

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Whee Kim

Patton Kizzire

Colt Knost

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Scott Langley

D.H. Lee

Lucas Lee

Spencer Levin

Frank Lickliter II

Luke List

Will MacKenzie

Hunter Mahan

Steve Marino

Ben Martin

Billy Mayfair

Lee McCoy

Jay McLuen

Rocco Mediate

John Merrick

Bryce Molder

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Geoff Ogilvy

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

Ray Otis

Jeff Overton

Greg Owen

Rod Pampling

Cameron Percy

Tim Petrovic

Carl Pettersson

Martin Piller

Scott Pinckney

D.A. Points

Dicky Pride

Alex Prugh

Ted Purdy

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Kyle Reifers

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

John Rollins

Andres Romero

Rory Sabbatini

Sam Saunders

John Senden

Cameron Smith

Scott Smith

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Shawn Stefani

Brett Stegmaier

Darron Stiles

Chris Stroud

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

David Toms

D.J. Trahan

Cameron Tringale

Marc Turnesa

Tyrone Van Aswegen

Dawie van der Walt

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Steve Wheatcroft

Charlie Wi

Will Wilcox

Tim Wilkinson

Mark Wilson

Gary Woodland