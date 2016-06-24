NGC Gives Approval for New Fantasy Sports Proposal - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NGC Gives Approval for New Fantasy Sports Proposal

Posted: Updated:

Fantasy sports is one step closer to casino floors after a Nevada Gaming Commission decision Thursday.

NGC Chairman Tony Alamo confirmed Friday that they have given preliminary approval for a developer to make the first fantasy sports program to be approved for use in Nevada.

The proposal was put forth by a big name in Nevada gaming-- Vic Salerno, who was recently inducted into the Gaming Hall of Fame. His idea could put fantasy sports betting right into local sports books.

"He's foreseeing walking into sports books and seeing it up on the board," Alamo said. "He sees that, you walk into any sports book, and you could bet on an NBA team, or you can bet on his product."
 
Alamo said the final product could work much like current industry leaders in fantasy sports: FanDuel and DraftKings. The biggest difference, though, is this would be the first of its kind to be regulated by any kind of control board. And that's the direction the commission wants all fantasy sports companies to go.

Alamo said current sites are engaging in gaming, although they argue that's not the case.

But the lack of oversight or consumer protections led to them being banned in many states, including Nevada.

"As a consumer," Alamo said, "I would never want to participate in any organization that takes my money and is not regulated by some governing body."

The new fantasy sports proposal is still in the development phase, and still has to pass a few hurdles. Alamo said he doesn't know of the timeline yet for how soon it would be ready for casino floors.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.