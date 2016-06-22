3 Potential Nevada Ballot Measures Moving Forward - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

3 Potential Nevada Ballot Measures Moving Forward

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Three groups proposing Nevada ballot measures have submitted signatures that could qualify them for the November election.

The Nevada Secretary of State's Office said Tuesday that three petitions were turned in so officials can verify whether they each have the more than 55,000 valid signatures needed to qualify.

They include petitions that would reverse a rooftop solar rate hike, undo NV Energy's monopoly and exempt more medical equipment from the sales tax.

Seven petitions that were circulating needed signatures by Tuesday's deadline to advance. A petition drive to repeal Nevada's commerce tax was abandoned a few weeks ago.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria says no petitions were submitted for three proposed ballot measures backed by former Senate candidate Sharron Angle. They included a measure requiring voter ID at the polls.

