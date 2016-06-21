Reno Police Arrest Man Accused of Hit And Run from June 2016 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Man Accused of Hit And Run from June 2016

Michael Leon Harris

According to Reno Police Department, information from Secret Witness led officers to a person suspected of being responsible for the crash.  Detectives say they located the vehicle involved in the crash along with methamphetamine, powder cocaine, and two firearms, hidden in a garage.

Reno Police say they arrested Michael Leon Harris and charged him with felony hit and run causing substantial bodily harm, two counts of level 3 drug trafficking and Ex-Felon Possession of a firearm.

Reno Police want to thank the public for their assistance and say that the investigation is still on-going and if you have further information about this crash, contact the Reno Police Department's Traffic Division at 775-657-4662 or secret witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com or text the tip to 847411(TIP).  

(Reno Police Department contributed to this report)

Reno Police is offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding the hit and run that happened on Saturday June 18th on Sutro St in Reno. 

Police say a bicyclist heading north on Sutro was struck by the vehicle, just before 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark color sedan, possible a Lexus SC430. They say it may have front end damage.  

Police say the bicyclist remains in the hospital recovering from multiple broken bones.     

The investigation remains ongoing.  

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call the Reno Police Department's Traffic Division at 775-657-4662 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com or text the tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

