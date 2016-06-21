Nevada Men's Basketball Mountain West Schedule Announced

From the University of Nevada:

The Mountain West men’s basketball schedule for the 2016-17 season has been announced by the conference office, with an 18-game league slate for the Nevada men’s basketball program in year two of the Eric Musselman era.

“We are excited to have our conference opener at home this season,” Musselman said. “The Mountain West will be extremely competitive and we are excited about the challenges that the MW conference slate will present to our team. Each Mountain West road game presents its own challenge.”

The Pack’s non-conference schedule nearly finished and should be announced soon.

The conference schedule is subject to changes as games may shift a day to accommodate television broadcasts. The MW will announce the television schedule at a later date, which will allow the school to then set tip-off times.

The Wolf Pack will play eight home-and-home series and two one-time games again this season. Nevada will play just one game against Wyoming – in Laramie on Jan. 14 – and Colorado State – in Reno on March 4 to conclude the regular season.

The Pack opens play on Wednesday, Dec. 28, when it welcomes San Jose State to Lawlor Events Center for the conference opener. Nevada then travels to Fresno, Calif. For a New Year’s Eve showdown against Fresno State, which won the Mountain West Championship a year ago and went on to the NCAA Tournament.

Regular-season champ San Diego State comes to Lawlor on Jan. 4 as the Pack seeks revenge for a pair of tough losses to the Aztecs a year ago, including one in the MW Championships semifinals. Two road games follow, at New Mexico on Jan. 7 and at Wyoming on the 14th.

Nevada will then be home for a pair of games, on Jan. 18 against Air Force and again on the 21st against Fresno State. A trip to Boise, Idaho follows as the Pack takes on Boise State on Jan. 25. The Pack returns home for a single game against New Mexico on Jan. 28 before hitting the road again, this time at Utah State on Feb. 1 to take on the Aggies.

The Governor’s Series matchup with UNLV begins on Wednesday, Feb. 8 as the Rebels come to Lawlor for the first of two matchups. The return game in Las Vegas is set for Feb. 25.

Nevada travels to San Diego State to face the Aztecs on Feb. 11 and then goes to Colorado Springs to take on Air Force on Feb. 15. The Pack returns home for a pair of games – against Utah State on Feb. 18 and versus Boise State on the 22nd.

After the second UNLV matchup on Feb. 25, the Wolf Pack travels to face San Jose State on March 1 before wrapping up the regular season at home against Colorado State on March 4.

The MW Championship is Mar. 8-11 in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus. All 11 Mountain West teams will participate in the tournament.

Season-ticket deposits for the 2016-17 season are being accepted now with season-ticket renewals due this month. For more information, call (775) 348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com.



2016-17 Nevada Men’s Basketball Mountain West Schedule



DATE DAY OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TELEVISION

Dec. 28 Wed. San José State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Dec. 31 Sat. at Fresno State* Fresno, Calif. TBA

Jan. 4 Wed. San Diego State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Jan. 7 Sat. at New Mexico* Albuquerque, N.M. TBA

Jan. 14 Sat. at Wyoming* Laramie, Wyo. TBA

Jan. 18 Wed. Air Force* Reno, Nev. TBA

Jan. 21 Sat. Fresno State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Jan. 25 Wed. at Boise State* Boise, Idaho TBA

Jan. 28 Sat. New Mexico* Reno, Nev. TBA

Feb. 1 Wed. at Utah State* Logan, Utah TBA

Feb. 8 Wed. UNLV* Reno, Nev. TBA

Feb. 11 Sat. at San Diego State* San Diego, Calif. TBA

Feb. 15 Wed. at Air Force* Colorado Springs, Colo. TBA

Feb. 18 Sat. Utah State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Feb. 22 Wed. Boise State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Feb. 25 Sat. at UNLV* Las Vegas, Nev. TBA

Mar. 1 Wed. San José State* San Jose, Calif. TBA

Mar. 4 Sat. Colorado State* Reno, Nev. TBA

Mar. 8-11 Wed.-Sat. Mountain West Championship Las Vegas, Nev. TBA

Notes: Some games may shift by one day to accommodate television broadcast. Broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date, as will tip-off times.

*MW Games

