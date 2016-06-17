Campaign Sign Regulations

Now that the primary election is over, what happens to all the campaign signs? That depends on the jurisdiction. Regulations for Reno, Sparks and Washoe County all vary. But they have a lot of similarities too.

"In Washoe County as long as a candidate is still running they have until ten days after the general election to take them down," said Dave Solaro with the Community Services Department for the City Reno. "If they are done they have about another week."

"In the City of Reno we let candidates put up what we call temporary signs for 90 days before an election and for five days after," said Joe Henry who is a Code Enforcement Officer for Reno.

In Reno they don't really patrol for the signs but they do act if and when a complaint comes in.

"If we hear about a sign say blocking a line of sight or there is a complaint we respond to that immediately," Henry says.

And both said that they haven't had many problems this campaign season.

By the way if officials have to respond they do collect those signs and destroy them.