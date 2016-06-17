Wristbands Now Required For Alcohol Consumption At Reno Rodeo

The Reno Rodeo has several levels of security including a strong presence from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office and they will be on patrol this year helping enforce a new rule to prevent underage drinking.

A wristband requirement to buy alcohol is common at many venues and the 2016 Reno Rodeo is the first year they will be enforcing a strict wristband policy to buy alcohol. ID check stations are throughout the property with special ID scanners since the use of fake IDs has been a problem in the past.

"If you're wearing a wrist band and you pass a drink to someone without a wristband you will be removed from the property. We are being proactive all the way around," said Scott Peterson, Reno Rodeo 2016 President.

In years past, IDs were checked at beer stands and 21 and over only venues such as the Jack Daniels tent. It is a misdemeanor to drink under 21 and the Sheriff's Office says they do cite minors who drink and adults who buy alcohol for those underage.

"Really the word for underage drinkers, we're going to be enforcing that obviously, but we don't want people to think it isn't safe. This is an extremely safe event," said Lt. Jeff Clark with the WCSO.

The Livestock Event Center is in the jurisdiction of Washoe County Sheriff's Office and they will have several officers patrolling the rodeo.

"You have the Reno Rodeo that provides security. You have event services and private security that provides security and of course you have the Sheriff's Office."

Prepare extra time to get one of the wristbands if you want to buy alcohol and there is a bag check at the front entrance. There are no weapons, including knives, allowed on the property.