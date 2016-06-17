Eldred Wins Xtreme Bulls Night

Senior Mark Nowaczewski (3-2) put together another tremendous pitching performance for the Wolf Pack (11-7, 6-1 MW) on Friday night to take game one of the series at Fresno State (12-9, 3-7 MW) by a score of 5-1. Nevada is tied with rival UNLV for the best conference record in the Mountain West.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (28-21) defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (16-34) 123-106 Friday night at Lifetime Activities Center. With tonight's victory, the Bighorns clinched their first playoff berth since the 2015-16 season. Matt Jones led the Bighorns with 33 points while Jakarr Sampson had 26 points and six rebounds.
