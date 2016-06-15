Washoe County Primary Update - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Primary Update



The Washoe County Registrar of Voters says it was a late rush of voters pushed the turnout numbers over its goal. Statewide, voter turnout was just about 18 and a half percent, which is down from last year. Washoe county topped that with 21 point five percent.
    
"Overall it was a great day," says Luanne Cutler, Washoe County Registrar of Voters, "We were glad to see that we got up over that 20 percent mark and we're looking forward to November."

Clark County finished with about 16 percent voter turnout. Northern Nevada ranged from 19 percent in Lyon County, to nearly 36 percent in Carson City. For a complete break down click here.

The Washoe County Registrar clarified results of two school board races Wednesday. In Tuesday's primary, Scott Kelly and Angie Taylor won the majority vote for seats A and E respectively. State law says if that happens in non-partisan races, the candidate is declared the winner, and doesn't go on the ballot in November.

This law has caused problems in the past. In 2014, Sparks mayor Geno Martini won 76 percent of the primary vote, but still had to run in the general election, according to The Sparks City Charter. The charter trumps the state law because it was ratified by the legislature.
 
"We just want to double check," says Cutler, "make sure that the laws that apply to each race,  are the laws that we are applying to each race"

The county declared Wednesday that Kelly and Taylor won outright and will not be on the ballot in November.

