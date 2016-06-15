Candidates for U.S. Senate Focus on the Future

As the dust settles on the primary election, the match-up for U.S. Senate is set. Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto will face Republican Joe Heck in the battle for Harry Reid's seat.

"And it will be one of THE national races, because it's Reid's seat and Republicans really want to win it, and Democrats really want to retain it," says Fred Lokken, Political Science Professor at Truckee Meadows Community College.

In fact, it's one of 17 Republican seats in the U.S. Senate up for grabs in the general election and politically speaking, every one of them counts.

"This could be a cataclysmic election for the Republican Party," Lokken added. "Some even fear that Donald Trump will destroy the Republican Party completely.

A lot of this will come down to turnout. It will depend on who can get their voters to the polls. And historically, Democrats have been better at it.

"In fact, all trends right now favor Democrats," said Eric Herzik, who teaches Political Science at the University of Nevada, Reno. "I mean labor, the culinary union, women and Latinos will all line up behind Masto."

Cortez Masto held a press conference in Las Vegas, saying she plans to stay the course with her campaign. “Getting out and talking to voters and… know we can do this together and that we can do this and talking about the issues that people care about."

Rep. Joe Heck released this statement:

This primary was about one thing: selecting the best person to beat Harry Reid's hand-picked successor in November. I'm grateful for the strong showing of support from Republicans around the state and will carry the momentum of tonight into the general election. Having visited all 17 counties over the past year, it is clear, after eight years of Barack Obama and 30 years of Harry Reid, Nevadans are ready for a change. I plan on spending the next five months talking with Nevadans about how I will put my real-world experience in the areas of national security, healthcare, education, and the economy to work for them in the U.S. Senate to solve the challenges facing Nevada and the nation. There is only one candidate in this race with the real-world experience and proven track record of success to represent the best interests of Nevadans in the Senate and come November that choice will be clear.