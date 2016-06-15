2016 Nevada Primary Election Results

Nevadans took to the polls on Tuesday, June 14th to cast their votes in the 2016 primary election.

Statewide, 193,561 ballots were cast according to the Office of Nevada Secretary of State. 32.78% of voters statewide cast democratic ballots, 34.38% cast republican ballots, and 6.8% cast "other".

In Washoe County, 52,039 ballots were cast creating a voter turn out of approximately 21.58%. 22.8% of the votes were from registered democrats, 28.7% were from registered republicans.

Three-term Rep. Joe Heck has won the Republican primary for Harry Reid's U.S. Senate seat, former Nevada Attorney Genera Catherine Cortez Masto won the Democratic primary.



Southern Nevada congressman and military general Joe Heck beat a slate of Republican candidates including Sharron Angle, a tea party favorite who lost a competitive Senate race against Reid in 2010.

