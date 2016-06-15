Heck and Masto to Face Off in November

Three-term Rep. Joe Heck has won the Republican primary for Harry Reid's U.S. Senate seat, former Nevada Attorney Genera Catherine Cortez Masto has won the Democratic primary.



Southern Nevada congressman and military general Joe Heck beat a slate of Republican candidates including Sharron Angle, a tea party favorite who lost a competitive Senate race against Reid in 2010.



Lesser-known Republican candidates on the ballot included D'Nese Davis, Eddie Hamilton, Thomas Heck, Robert Leeds, Carlo Poliak, Juston Preble and Bill Tarbell.

Two-term former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto beat a handful of little-known Democratic candidates including Allen Rheihart, Liddo O'Briant and Bobby Mahendra.



Outside groups have already started reserving millions of dollars in airtime to run commercials into the fall.



Heck and Cortez Masto will face off in November.



The race for Reid's seat is expected to be one of the country's most important Senate contests because it could determine which party clinches the majority.



Outside groups have already started reserving millions of dollars in airtime to run commercials into the fall.

Rep. Joe Heck released this statement:

This primary was about one thing: selecting the best person to beat Harry Reid's hand-picked successor in November. I'm grateful for the strong showing of support from Republicans around the state and will carry the momentum of tonight into the general election. Having visited all 17 counties over the past year, it is clear, after eight years of Barack Obama and 30 years of Harry Reid, Nevadans are ready for a change. I plan on spending the next five months talking with Nevadans about how I will put my real-world experience in the areas of national security, healthcare, education, and the economy to work for them in the U.S. Senate to solve the challenges facing Nevada and the nation. There is only one candidate in this race with the real-world experience and proven track record of success to represent the best interests of Nevadans in the Senate and come November that choice will be clear.

Senator Roger F. Wicker, NRSC Chairman, released the following statement following Dr. Joe Heck’s primary victory in Nevada:

“Joe Heck is a soldier, a doctor, a small businessman, and a strong, independent voice for Nevada. Dr. Heck works around the clock to ensure that Nevadans live in a state where workers can find good jobs, parents can obtain a high-quality education for their children, and families remain safe in an unsafe world. He has been a leader when it comes to taking care of our troops and our veterans, and he’s forcefully opposed President Obama’s reckless nuclear agreement with Iran.

“Nevadans have a very clear choice before them. Joe Heck is a dedicated public servant who has committed his life to his country. Catherine Cortez Masto is Harry Reid’s handpicked successor, the one person Senator Reid entrusted with carrying his destructive, partisan legacy for another generation. Dr. Heck will ably serve Nevadans in the U.S. Senate and he will be a great leader as a member of our Republican majority.”

Former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto released the following statement upon being declared the Democratic nominee to be Nevada’s next U.S. Senator tonight:



“I am extremely thankful to all the Nevadans who supported me to be their next U.S. Senator and voted in this Primary. Voting is a reminder of the values of freedom and democracy upon which America was founded, and I commend all those who participated in the Primary election. I also commend all the candidates who decided to make a difference by running for office this year.



“Now, we enter the general election and the voters could not have a clearer choice in the race to be our next Senator. While I have a record of working with both Parties to solve problems for Nevada – like passing landmark legislation to combat human trafficking and helping to deliver $1.9 billion in relief for Nevadans foreclosed upon by the Big Banks – my opponent, Congressman Heck, is part of the dysfunction and partisanship in Washington. Congressman Heck voted with his Party’s leaders in Washington nine times out of ten, wants to privatize Social Security, voted to defund Planned Parenthood, voted to tear families apart by defunding DACA and DAPA, and opposes a woman’s right to choose. Congressman Heck also supports Donald Trump for President, someone who says women who have abortions should be ‘punished,’ and attacked an American Judge’s ‘Mexican heritage.’ I am confident that this November voters will reject Trump and Congressman Heck’s reckless agenda and elect me as our next Senator to focus on solving problems that help Nevadans, not billionaires like Donald Trump.”



Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Roberta Lange released the following statement on Nevada’s U.S. Senate race:

“Nevada Democrats confirmed tonight that Catherine Cortez Masto is the bipartisan problem solver we need to represent us in the U.S. Senate. Tonight’s election reminds Nevadans of the clear choice in this year’s Senate race: Catherine, who has spent her career working across party lines to solve problems for hardworking Nevadans, or Congressman Heck, who votes with Washington Republicans nine times out of ten and supports Donald Trump to be our next Commander-in-Chief. In November, Nevadans are going to elect Catherine Cortez Masto to fight for us in Washington.”

Senator Harry Reid released the following statement after Tuesday's primary results:

“Nevada Democrats have nominated our strongest general election ticket in years. Our candidates represent Nevada’s diversity, and I’m confident that we are going to win up and down the ballot in November.

Catherine Cortez Masto will become the first Latina United States Senator in history. Catherine was an outstanding Attorney General with a record of bipartisan accomplishments holding sex traffickers and the big banks accountable. Her opponent has pledged allegiance to Donald Trump — which is no surprise since Congressman Heck’s extreme views are indistinguishable from Trump’s. Heck wants to deport DREAMers, end birthright citizenship, and unravel the economic progress of the last seven years. Congressman Heck will lose.

Nevada is also poised to make history when we elect Ruben Kihuen as our state’s first Latino to serve in the House of Representatives. Cresent Hardy should never have been elected to the 4th Congressional District in 2014, and we’ll make sure he doesn’t return. Democrats will also send community leader Jacky Rosen to represent our 3rd Congressional District. Jacky will beat Danny Tarkanian because a failed perennial candidate who can’t manage his own money should have nothing to do with growing Southern Nevada’s economy.

Democrats are also in an excellent position to reclaim our majorities in the Nevada Senate and Assembly. Our state deserves a legislature that will stand up for the middle class, not special interests and the wealthy few.

Nevada Democrats believe that comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship is essential. We believe that clean energy creates good-paying jobs that can’t be shipped overseas, and we should do everything to foster its development. We stopped nuclear waste from being dumped in Nevada, we blocked failed Republican attempts to revive Yucca Mountain, and we remain vigilant in this fight. We believe that women should be paid the same as men for doing the same job. Nevada Democrats will fight for working men and women so they have a fair and livable wage, and we will reject attempts to weaken workers’ rights. We believe our public lands should be protected for future generations.

Nevada’s diversity is our strength, and Democrats up and down the ballot represent every corner of our great state. This is Nevada’s new generation of leaders – and they are why we will win in November.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.