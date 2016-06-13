Ask the Doctor: Varicose Veins

When veins become abnormally thick, twisted or enlarged, they are called varicose. While they can form anywhere in the body, varicose veins are most commonly noticed in the legs. Varicose veins may signal a higher risk of other circulatory problems and common side effects are often pain, leg heaviness or fatigue, swollen limbs and ulcers in severe cases.

In tonight’s Ask the Doctor segment, Wynter Phoenix, MD will be taking your calls about treatment options. He is a General Surgeon with the Northern Nevada Medical Center.

Dr. Phoenix performs a thermal ablation technique to correct or reroute the flow of blood. The outpatient procedure can improve symptoms within days and the scarring, bruising and swelling is limited. Dr. Phoenix performs most procedures on veins located closest to the surface of the skin. With an ultrasound, he inserts a catheter through a small opening in the skin. The catheter uses radio frequency energy to heat the vein walls, which shrinks and seals the vein shut. The blood is then re-routed to flow through healthy veins.

