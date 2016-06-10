School Funding Ballot Measure Fuels Opposition

On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.More >>
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.More >>
Senior Mark Nowaczewski (3-2) put together another tremendous pitching performance for the Wolf Pack (11-7, 6-1 MW) on Friday night to take game one of the series at Fresno State (12-9, 3-7 MW) by a score of 5-1. Nevada is tied with rival UNLV for the best conference record in the Mountain West.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (28-21) defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (16-34) 123-106 Friday night at Lifetime Activities Center. With tonight’s victory, the Bighorns clinched their first playoff berth since the 2015-16 season. Matt Jones led the Bighorns with 33 points while Jakarr Sampson had 26 points and six rebounds. .More >>
The Division of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man accused of beating a man with a metal pipe in Sparks five years ago.More >>
The Washoe County School District says they have agreed to the ACLU's request, and will no longer discipline McQueen High school junior Noah Christiansen.More >>
Looking to get wild with animals from around the globe? Or perhaps you didn't make it out for a Mardi Gras celebration and want more? This week’s Things 2 Do has you covered!More >>
