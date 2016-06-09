Gaming Regulation Change Within Reno Could Limit Number of Casinos

The Reno City Council is considering tightening up regulations on restricted gaming licenses in the city limits.



For now sports bars, taverns and big casinos have gaming but it's not their main focus. It's what they call incidental to their main business.

Dotty's Casinos are small and their focus is gaming. They have always met all regulations for a restricted gaming license too. But the Nevada Resort Association is asking the Reno City Council for tighter regulations...that include having to keep your gaming revenue to only 50% of your total revenue.



While bars that meet guidelines including having gaming machines mounted in a regular bar are grandfathered in, the way Dotty's is set up would not be.



And that could put more than half of the Dotty's Casinos here out of business.



The owners say not only is that unfair...it's a dangerous precedent. "Once a precedent is set forcing us to remodel...what will the big casinos want next convenience stores...brew pubs... what's next?” lobbyist Michael Hillerby.



Larger establishments say it simply makes for a level playing field for all the regulations they have to meet.



The council will take that issue up again next Wednesday.