Judge: Richie West to Stay in Reno, Not Go to Pahrump

A judge has decided that alleged prescription drug ring suspect will stay in Washoe County Jail, and not be moved to Pahrump.

Richie West’s attorney David Houston, argued that he would be unable to assist in his legal defense should he be moved away from Reno.

He also continues to argue in favor of home arrest due to Wests' medical needs.

For now, the judge has asked that Houston create a detailed treatment plan.

Houston had filed an emergency motion on Monday to place West under house arrest at the home of his parents.