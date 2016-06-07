Jail Doctor Who Treated West Fired in Reno Painkiller Case

The lawyer for a manager of a Reno car dealership arrested in a federal investigation of prescription drug-trafficking is pressing again for his release on house arrest after the doctor who apparently prescribed him an overdose at the jail has been fired.

U.S. District Court documents recently unsealed show the U.S. Marshall's Service agreed that Richard West no longer should be kept at the Washoe County Jail awaiting trial on a 12-count indictment. But the service wants to transfer him to a facility in Pahrump.

West's lawyer, David Houston, says that would make it impossible for West to assist in his legal defense.

Houston filed an emergency motion Monday to place West under house arrest at the home of his parents.

Judge Miranda Du has given federal prosecutors until noon Wednesday to respond.

