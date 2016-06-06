Ask the Doctor: Sleep Apnea

Do you often wake up in the mornings feeling tired or have you been told that you excessively snore? You might suffer with sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a disorder where people stop breathing while they sleep; sometimes frequently. These brief periods of breathing cessation may not wake you, but it is enough to leave you groggy in the mornings. Sleep apnea can also lead to more serious health problems such as high blood pressure, stroke, heart failure, irregular heartbeats and heart attack. Diabetes, depression, worsening of ADHD and headaches are also concerns.

While sleep apnea can affect anyone at any age, risk factors include:

-Being male

-Being overweight

-Being over age 40

-Having large tonsils, a large tongue, or a small jaw bone

-Having a family history of sleep apnea

-Gastroesophageal reflux, or GERD

-Nasal obstruction due to a deviated septum, allergies, or sinus problems

Dr. Gary Kaplan is tonight’s Ask the Doctor guest and will demonstrate treatment options tonight on Channel 2 News at 5 p.m. He also started the Foundation for Total Recovery and he is also a best-selling author of Total Recovery: A Revolutionary New Approach to Breaking the Cycle of Pain and Depression as well as Brain on Fire.

Dr. Kaplan also opened The Kaplan Center for Integrative Medicine in Virginia.

The Foundation for Total Recovery seeks to provide support and find a cure for all who suffer with chronic pain and depression by: educating patients and bringing awareness of these diseases to the public, building an online community of patients, doctors, and researchers and partnering with leading researchers, academics, and innovators to diagnose and cure neuro-inflammation. You can learn more and donate at www.totalrecovery.charity.org and http://brainonfire.org/