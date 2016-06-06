Proposed Changes to VA Medical Center in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Proposed Changes to VA Medical Center in Reno

Courtesy: Stafford King Wiese Architects and Page Southerland Page
The VA Reno Medical Center is proposed to undergo a clinical expansion and seismic renovation. 

Stafford King Wiese Architects and Page Southerland Page, Joint Venture says the project will “correct potentially hazardous seismic, life safety and infrastructure deficiencies, as well as consolidate outpatient programs and clinical research into a state of the art treatment facility located at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System’s Reno campus.”

The proposed project will upgrade portions of Building 1, which is approximately 138,007 square feet. 

Several programs are expected to be impacted including – 
Mental health 
Dental 
Compensation
Veterans service offices 
Women’s health clinic
Morgue
Surgical service
Voluntary services

Senator Dean Heller has been lobbying for the $200-million in funding it would take since 2014. And as a member of the Veterans Affairs Committee in Washington, D.C. he feels secure it will get the funding. His office released a statement saying that Heller supports this project and stressed ...."the importance of prioritizing this project for completion to ensure the safety and security of VA patients and employees at this facility in Reno."

Planners at the VA are halfway through the design process to add the services and space.

"Not only will it make our services better we'll also be able to see even more patients. And the addition of visual and dental services is needed," says Arlee Fisher. "It's a fabulous thing for Reno's economy and for construction work here, and it's an ever greater thing for Nevada's veterans." 

The Reno VA project is among the 20 top projects being considered in the budget. If it is approved construction could start in early 2017.   

