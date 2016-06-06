One Person Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol says that one person was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on I-80 near Virginia Street Monday morning.

Officers say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Two other motorcyclists also crashed trying to avoid the initial accident. Both of those drivers were uninjured.

Officers say one travel lane of I-80 was closed while crews worked to clear the roadway. The road was reopened around 8:15 a.m.