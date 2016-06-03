Marshall Realty 6-8-16 The Real Estate Market is Gaining Streng - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Marshall Realty 6-8-16 The Real Estate Market is Gaining Strength

Sponsored Content

Last week, the Wall Street Journal ran a front page story titled "Housing Recovery Picks Up Steam". The first paragraph said it best:
"Home prices are back to near-record highs across the U.S. amid rising demand and supply constraints, a sign that the lopsided housing-market recovery of the past five years is gaining some strength.”

What about the struggles in the economy?

Some openly question how the real estate market can be gaining ground if the overall economy is still struggling. We will talk about this more next week by highlighting how some real estate experts feel but this is what the Wall Street Journal had to say:

"Despite the unbalanced recovery, Federal Reserve officials have seen housing as a bright spot for the U.S. economy in recent years. Residential construction has contributed to overall economic output for eight straight quarters, expanding at a 17% annual rate in a first quarter marked by slow growth in other sectors."

The bottom line, Reno real estate is gaining strength and all indicators point to an even stronger real estate market moving forward. If you have been thinking ‘I may want to sell my home’ or ‘is now a good time to buy a house in Reno’ contact Marshall Realty at (775) 787-7400. We will go over current market conditions to see if this is a good time for you to make a move in the Carson, Reno, Fernley, or Sparks real estate market.

