Marshall Realty 6-1-16

Sponsored Content

In a survey released two weeks ago by Pulsenomics, real estate experts overwhelmingly said that low inventory is driving the growth in home prices. Other drivers were low mortgage rates and job growth. These factors have made the Reno real estate market a great time to sell your Reno home.

However, things could change soon..

The fortuitous situation sellers see themselves in may soon change for three reasons:

1. As more homeowners realize their equity situation has dramatically improved over the last four years, they will be more likely to put their homes on the market.

2. With the residential real estate sector outperforming a sluggish economy, more home builders will be looking to add new construction inventory to a depleted supply of housing stock.

3. Many banks are just now foreclosing on loans that have been delinquent since the housing bust. These houses will also be coming to market.

The bottom line is..

In the Fernley, Sparks, Reno and Carson City Real Estate markets don’t wait for this additional competition to come in. If you have been thinking ‘I may want to sell my home' contact Marshall Realty today at (775) 787-7400 to see if now is the right time for you!

Content Courtesy: Keeping Current Matters and Marshall Realty